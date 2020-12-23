MANSFIELD, La. – Is anyone at home at the DeSoto District Attorney’s Office?
Wednesday, someone did answer the telephone. But in weeks prior, there were reports a sign on the door informed the public the lobby was temporarily closed. Calls to a phone number on the sign also went unanswered, according to a published report in the weekly newspaper, The Enterprise.
People needing assistance from the D.A. went next door to the Enterprise office seeking answers. They were referred to the district judges’ offices.
The apparent lack of visibility also coincided with a situation last week where child support court hearings were continued until Jan. 13 because an assistant district attorney was unable to attend the court proceeding.
District Attorney-elect Charles Adams takes over on Jan. 11. Beginning Jan. 12 and the rest of the week, there will be five criminal dockets before the court.
Adams defeated incumbent one-term District Attorney Gary Evans on Nov. 3 in what became a contentious political campaign. Adams retired as judge to seek the position.
Adams will walk into the office with no preparation time. Evans denied Adams the opportunity to transition through the two-month period since his election.
But according to Kem Jones, who serves as Evans’ office administrator and investigator, Adams is not “entitled to go into the D.A.’s office yet and look at files.”
Adams told KTBS it will be difficult to know how his lack of access to the files will impact his early administration “until I get the files in front of me.” His primary concern is what it will mean for the crime victims and a seamless continuation of their interaction with the district attorney’s office.
“It makes my job harder,” Adams said having no transition. “But it really hurts the victims.”
Adams is even unable to get an understanding of the office finances because the 2019 audit has not been filed with the state. It was due to the Legislative Auditor’s Office on June 30. An auditor was not engaged for the 2020 review.
As for whether the D.A.’s office has been operating with regular hours and staffing, Jones said he and Evans are “working every day,” but they are short-staffed because of vacations prior to the holiday.
Jones also blamed a “health concern” for the lobby closure. And he said the child support hearing was continued because the defendant obtained an attorney.
Jones called reports to the contrary “propaganda” and “fake news.”
