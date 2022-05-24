NOAA is predicting an above-average hurricane season, including up to six major hurricanes and 14-21 named storms, it announced Tuesday.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast comes with south Louisiana still reeling from the storms of the last two years. It predicts 6-10 hurricanes in total and three to six major storms, or those Category 3 and above.
NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said it was 65% sure of its forecast for an above-average hurricane season.
"It's crucial to remember that it only takes one storm to damage your home, neighborhood and community," Spinrad said. "Now is the time to get ready for the upcoming hurricane season."
