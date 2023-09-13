SHREVEPORT, La. – Shreveport seems ready to tackle its noise problem.
The issue started making headlines in July after a deadly shooting outside the Phoenix Nightclub located downtown.
The club owner and others have been complaining about the city not enforcing its noise ordinance, but change is on the horizon.
Manushka Gracia-Desgage said a revised ordinance creates a permitting process for outdoor entertainment venues to play music with a permitted outdoor patio.
The guidelines are clear on how long the music can be played, how loud and where the speakers can be placed.
To view the proposed updated ordinance, click the links below.
If the permit is denied, there is an appeals process offered.
The enforcement of the noise ordinance and permits are now primarily in the hands of Shreveport Police Department.
Penalties start at $500 and could go up with each additional one, even leading to imprisonment. Violations can also affect a businesses ability to renew it business permit.
Gracia-Desgage says the current permit is too difficult to enforce due to its length.
“Part of what made the current ordinance so dense is because there was a lot dealing with the measurements and how SPD or right now the engineering department measures the noise and it was very lengthy, unnecessarily lengthy,” said Gracia-Desgage.
The council is still working on whether businesses with current permits can be grandfathered in or have to reapply.
Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor, Shreveport City Council District A, said she feels businesses should be grandfathered in due to similar instances in the past.
“I would think that for the most part, just like our liquor stores were grandfathered in when they didn't have to go in and apply or reapply and those particular clauses worked for them, then we wouldn't extend the same courtesy to those that already have rooftops, providing that they would have to apply that they will be responsible in complying with the noise ordinance because the property is already designed for outdoor music,” said Taylor.
The vote for this ordinance is scheduled for Sept. 26.