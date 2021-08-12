NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans residents and visitors must show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test to go inside restaurants, bars and other indoor venues, including the Caesars Superdome, Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Thursday.
The citywide vaccine mandate, one of the first in the United States, will take effect Monday and enforcement will begin Aug. 23. It comes amid a Louisiana surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations driven by the highly transmissible delta variant and the state's low vaccination rate.
"We’re here today because we really have no choice. The situation is dire and we are simply out of time," Cantrell said at a news conference.
The requirement covers anyone currently eligible for the vaccines. In addition to eating and drinking establishments and the Saints' upcoming preseason games at the Superdome, the rule will be enforced at fitness centers, casinos, strip clubs and race tracks, as well as events at the Smoothie King Center.
It also covers outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people if the total attendance is greater than 50% of the venue's capacity. Masks will continue to be required indoors.
A vaccination card from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or digital pictures of the card's front and back are acceptable forms of proof, as is a card in the LA Wallet smartphone app or the equivalent app provided by other states.
The measures are aimed at stemming a ferocious COVID-19 outbreak that has pushed the New Orleans area's healthcare system toward to its breaking point. In recent weeks, hospitals in New Orleans and across the state have been overwhelmed by coronavirus patients - almost all unvaccinated - seeking treatment. Infections have skyrocketed, as have the number of people who have died from the virus.
Cantrell said enforcement will be "aggressive" but that details are still being worked out. She said business owners with whom she's spoken are largely supportive, although they wanted a longer grace period.
"I do expect to see more in compliance. We aren’t seeing that same level of pushback that we experienced on the front of this,” Cantrell said, referring to public health restrictions she imposed 2020.
Cantrell reinstated New Orleans' mask mandate July 30, along with a requirement that municipal workers and contractors show proof of vaccination as a condition of employment. Since then, major upcoming events, including the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, have been canceled or postponed, threatening to upend a hoped-for rebound in the city's tourism sector later this year.
Health Director Jennifer Avegno said the mandate could help put New Orleans back on track towards festivals and other gatherings even as she acknowledged the recent setbacks.
"Like me, I suspect you are tired, you are frustrated, you are disappointed that the promise of an end to the pandemic this summer is now out of reach," Avegno said. “This is truly the worst-case scenario: A variant of the virus exponentially more infectious and a large statewide and regional population of unvaccinated individuals.”
Cantrell said she decided on requiring vaccines to avoid a return to the lockdowns and other business curtailments of 2020.
"One of the things I am definitely not in favor of is a shutdown," Cantrell said. "Unlike this time last year, we have a tool that we did not have."
Many businesses are already using it. Over the past few weeks, restaurants and music venues across the city have started to require vaccinations for entry.
The vaccine mandate will make New Orleans the only city in the South and one of the few in the U.S. to require private businesses to check for vaccines. New York City and San Francisco both announced mandates in recent days, and Los Angeles officials have started drafting a vaccine mandate law.
New York City will require proof of one shot while San Francisco will require full vaccination. New Orleans' rule will require customers only to have started a two-shot vaccine regimen, city officials said. Unvaccinated people would need to show a negative PCR test from within the previous 72 hours.
The first Saints home game is a preseason contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 23, when the city is set to begin enforcement. The club said "fans will simply need to" comply with the new rules. The team will partner with Ochsner Health System to provide free vaccination shots outside the Superdome during home games.
"We understand some will be frustrated, as are we, that we find ourselves in this position," the club's statement reads.
Louisiana set COVID-19 hospitalization records for 10 consecutive days on Wednesday, when there were 2,901 inpatients across the state. The New Orleans-area COVID-19 inpatient census was 592, the highest since April 2020 but still well below the spring 2020 peak.