NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell has lifted New Orleans mask mandate for all vaccinated residents.
The announcement came Friday afternoon, after the CDC released new guidelines saying that vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and in most indoor settings.
The state of Louisiana lifted its mask mandate about two weeks ago, leaving it up to parishes to make their own policies. New Orleans was the last parish in Southeast Louisiana to keep it in place.
This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.
The guidance still calls for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but it will help clear the way for reopening workplaces, schools and other venues — even removing the need for social distancing for those who are fully vaccinated.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said he plans to issue a new executive order lifting the state’s mask mandate in state buildings, citing the CDC's new guidelines.
Speaking at the annual Governor's WestBank Luncheon, Edwards said there will be a few exceptions to lifting the mask mandate. Masks will still be required in nursing homes, prisons, public transit, and K-12 schools. Businesses can make their own decisions on whether to require face coverings.