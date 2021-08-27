NEW ORLEANS - Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Friday told New Orleans residents to prepare now for the potentially catastrophic landfall of Hurricane Ida along the Louisiana coast, calling for voluntary evacuations inside the city's levee system.
During a press conference Friday with emergency officials to discuss the city's hurricane preparations, Cantrell ordered mandatory evacuations for residents in low-lying areas outside of the levee system. Those needing to evacuate should do so immediately, officials said, as tropical storm conditions could arrive in the region late Saturday afternoon.
For people who plan to leave town, "now is the time to start," Cantrell said, noting that the situation was "very fluid" and additional information would be forthcoming.
Ida is forecast to land Sunday evening as a major hurricane on the central Louisiana coast, packing winds speeds greater than 110 miles per hours. Tropical-storm force winds are expected by Saturday night.
Rainfall in southeast Louisiana is expected to range from 10 to 20 inches through Wednesday.
Officials cautioned that the city is precariously positioned on the eastern side of storm track, where rainfall is typically heaviest.
"We are certainly on the wetter side of this storm," said Collin Arnold, director of emergency preparedness.
City leaders said they are taking several steps to prepare for what could be a severe rain and wind event even if Ida continues on a track towards the central Louisiana coast west of New Orleans.