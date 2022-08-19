NEW ORLEANS - Responding to the last question in the last of a series of community meetings, Mayor LaToya Cantrell made a comment that drove home her concerns about New Orleans' shrinking police force.
"What will Mardi Gras look like next year, given the alarming rate of attrition in the New Orleans Police Department?" a questioner asked, via card read by a moderator.
“If you don't have adequate police, it could mean there will be no Mardi Gras. That’s a fact,” Cantrell said Thursday night at the Lakeview Christian Center, the final stop in the mayor's district-by-district town halls on the 2023 budget.
Mardi Gras, a holiday rooted in Catholic tradition and celebrated in many places around the world, cannot be "canceled." But the mayor of New Orleans can place restrictions on parading and other events in the city.
