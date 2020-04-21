SHREVEPORT, La. - Give For Good, the campaign that started Tuesday, is a fundraiser that helps non-profits in North Louisiana.
The pandemic has built an even bigger need for organizations like Providence House. With the demand for things like food and shelter, it has put more of a financial strain on their organization. Executive director Verni Howard says the need is going beyond food and shelter to things like masks, Lysol and hand sanitizer.
She says the pandemic has caused her to cut off all family in-takes, but they're still caring for nearly 100 people, most of them are children.
Howard says 35% of their funding comes from state and federal, but their dire need has left them coming up short.
She says because they are taking necessary precautions they have not been able to take donations for over a month.
"We had to shut down donations effective March 16 because the stuff that was coming in to us. Did it come who had been exposed? So, we had to take every precaution,” Howard said. At that point, PPEs on top of if somebody were going to work and needed a uniform or need shoes, we had to provide that as well."
The CEO of the organization over this event, Community Foundation, says of the six years they've been doing this, this may be the most important year yet.
"Since the pandemic began, the non-profit human services organizations are working overtime to make sure that the basic needs of folks that have been directly affected by the pandemic are being met,” said Kristina Gustovson, “So if you're thinking about basic needs of just food, shelter, housing, clothing."
Howard says fundraisers like Give For Good bridges the gap when donations are down.
"Those donations of $25 a month from people who are just hard working citizens, may not make $100,000, but they are committed to giving $25 a month to Providence House. That revenue is no longer available to us because most of those people have lost their jobs."
The Community Foundation is also encourages people to donate to the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.
Last year, Give For Good raised more than $1.8 million to go toward more than 200 organizations.
