Calling all new Non-Profits--- if you need some help with projects. You are in LUCK with United Way's Day of Caring--- hurry up though all forms need to be returned to Jennifer Horton by April 19th via email volunteer@unitedwaynwla.org or fax (318) 221-1283.
The 2017 Day of Caring is scheduled for Friday, May 12 and our host sponsor is Horseshoe Casino. The day begins with a pep rally breakfast at 8:30 am. Each company team then departs to its assigned nonprofit organization for their specific project(s). Typical projects include painting, landscaping, clerical work, sorting food and clothing and cleaning. Projects take between three to four hours to complete and the day ends with an after-party celebration event back at Horseshoe Casino.
How Do We Participate?
If your business is interested in getting involved, check back to download the participation form.
If your nonprofit organization has volunteer needs, check back to download the project request form.
Event Sponsorships
Sponsorships are available and this is the most visible event United Way of Northwest Louisiana hosts each year!
For more information or to schedule your group with a corporate engagement project, contact Jennifer Horton at 318-677-2504 x123 or volunteer@unitedwaynwla.org.
