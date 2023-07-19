When the major storm hit the area back in June, a nonprofit boxing club’s building was destroyed, but that hasn’t stopped them.
“We're not going to stop. I mean, anything can come our way. Losses, whatever they want to throw at us and we'll never stop,” said Christian Dison, a boxer with the club.
That’s been the motto at the Dement Brothers Boxing Club after a tree fell on the building they called home for years.
“Before that, we were training in and out of other gyms and parking lots and different plazas and things like that and kind of on the road,” said Jake Dement, head boxing coach.
That’s what they’re doing again, from the East Bank Plaza to Sportsplex.
“We’ve been here this week, to stay out of the rain and just going where we can,” said Dement.
“It helps us to adapt to new things, especially in new places,” said Emilio Burdges, a boxer with the club.
But, their mission stays the same.
“And our goal is to improve the lives of youth through the sport of boxing. And what we do is we bring in a lot of people, firemen, police, we train them for free. A lot of kids who can't afford it, we find ways to get them funding that they need so that they can compete in boxing or just training,” said Dement.
“The coaches here taught me discipline that advances me in life and carries me a long way,” said Dison.
These kids have continued to compete in boxing competitions and go to practice, despite the uncertainties.
“They're smarter than I was. They learn real fast. I enjoy watching these young people develop right in front of my eyes,” said Tim Dement, a former Olympic boxer and Jake’s father.
On Aug. 26, they’ll hold a community boxing show called Louisiana Legends to help raise funds for a new building. It’ll be at East Bank Plaza.