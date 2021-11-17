SHREVEPORT, La -- While work's going on to clear land for a new Brookshire's in the booming southeast section of the city, a homeowners association is trying to hit the brakes on the traffic portion of the project.
The development on Norris Ferry Road at the Southern Loop will include a full service grocery store with a pharmacy and gas station. That's sure to bring more traffic to the growing area.
But James Parkerson, president of the Norris Ferry Landing Homeowners Association, is upset that the city did not keep them updated on the project -- as they had asked. And now that he's seen the traffic plan, he's even more unhappy.
Parkerson doesn't like a store entrance and exit directly across from the only outlet to their neighborhood -- with a new turn lane in the middle. He says that adds danger.
"We went from just having to look two ways, to now we have to look five different directions before we have to leave out of the neighborhood," Parkerson says.
While an entrance to the store directly across from the neighborhood on Norris Ferry might be convenient, Parkerson says safety should be the priority.
"You very easily could just go down to the four-way intersection that's already established," he says of the nearby corner at Southern Loop. "Already has a red light there, controlling traffic, and get into the store that way. It's not that much more of an inconvenience."
John Hayter, attorney for the homeowners association, says he's asked for a meeting with city planners to discuss changes to the traffic plan.
"We don't know whether the answer is to move the entrances and exits all to the new extension of the Southern Loop, and let everything go in and out over there. And not have anything over on Norris Ferry, and whether it's essential to have that exit on Norris Ferry. Those are issues that we would've liked to have addressed before they started breaking ground," Hayter said.
Hayter and Parkerson are not happy that the city did not keep the HOA updated on the project, as they had requested. They only learned the project was fully approved after workers showed up at the end of last week to start clearing trees.
Hayter says he then had to file a public records request to get a copy of the traffic plan for the project, and saw that it plotted an entry and exit where the HOA had objected to.
"We wrote a letter back in August protesting that, saying let's talk about it. We heard nothing," Hayter says.
Hayter says he's also preparing an appeal to the Metropolitan Planning Commission that he hopes will be heard next week.
MPC Executive Director Alan Clarke declined comment for this story.