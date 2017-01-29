Sitting just south of the Bossier Parish town of Benton sits the old Palmetto country club. A round of golf has not been played there in years, but it's about to get a new lease on life. Willis Knighton Health system is going to build a small community of homes designed for seniors and families.
There is a lot of excitement in the air when it comes to downtown Bossier City with the re-envision project well under way , well if you take a trip up Airline Drive to the old Palmetto golf course another project is about to get started. Metropolitan Planning Commission Director Sam Marsiglia says Willis Knighton has a very ambitious plan to build on the 155 acres it purchased for about $3 million.
WK told the commission they have plans for stand-alone homes, an assisted living facility, town homes, shops and lots of green space. It will look a little like Shreveport's Provenance neighborhood. In fact, their 100 plus page presentation uses pictures of that neighborhood to show what WK Palmetto will look like in the future.
"I thought it was a very good idea. They are going to use utilize the existing golf cart paths from the golf course for the residence and the public to go walk on," said Marsiglia.
WK VP Ira Moss says they have plans to change the landscape of healthcare in an area, where neighborhoods are popping up around Benton.
"…Possibility of a quick care operation...an assisted living facility would be a skill care or nursing facility and probably with the way Bossier City and North Bossier is growing a primary care hospital," said Moss.
That planned hospital would have around 100 beds. It's not part of the first phase, but WK expects to build within a decade. In the meantime, Willis Knighton has already started with upkeep of the country club property and will work on a complete facelift of the clubhouse in the summer.
The next step is for Willis Knighton plan to present their plan to the Bossier Police Jury during their public hearing in early March. This is the second development plan for Palmetto since the country club shut down two years ago because of declining membership. A south Louisiana developer had plans for a upper-end neighborhood with retail shops but neighbors fought that, saying that would bring too much congestion and they wanted it to stay a golf course.