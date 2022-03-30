BOSSIER CITY, La. - Traffic troubles continue in north Bossier City.
It's already one of the busier areas in the ArkLaTex, but with road work going on its become even more difficult and time consuming.
It all started on March 14 with Benton Road getting extended left turn lanes to get on Interstate 220 in both directions. That extension should keep cars from backing up and blocking traffic from flowing on Benton Road.
Those improvements are causing long delays during peak hours on Benton Road. Then, of course, people trying to get around that have moved over to Airline Drive, causing even more problems on Airline and many of the side streets.
Bossier City police say they are monitoring the traffic situation multiple times every day and they don't believe hand directing traffic would be of any benefit at this time.
KTBS has also been told the contractor has 90 days to complete the project, but is trying to get it done in as little as 30 days.
Depending on where you're going, there is one other alternate north/south route that could help avoid the mess. Officials are recommending using Swan Lake Road as much as possible to avoid the congestion.