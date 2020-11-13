VIVIAN, La. -- North Caddo High School will move to a virtual instruction model starting Monday.
Students will return to campus Nov. 30 following the week-long scheduled Thanksgiving holiday break.
The decision comes as the school reports high absentee rates of as much as 30 percent among students and staff. These absences are attributed to undisclosed personal reasons as well as illnesses including the cold, flu, strep throat, the stomach virus as well as COVID-19 cases and quarantines.
"While Caddo has worked diligently to practice health and safety protocols including the use of masks, frequent cleaning of surfaces and hand washing, one of the greatest mitigation strategies is to encourage individuals who are ill to stay home," according to a district statement.
Maintenance crews will clean the facilities.
Grab and go meals will be available Monday only as a curbside service. A week’s worth of meals will be distributed.
All remaining district campuses will continue with their current instructional models and operations.