VIVIAN, La. -- North Caddo Medical Center in Vivian will give COVID-19 vaccinations Wednesday from noon until the supply runs out.
The medical center has scheduled appointments for those on their waiting list but will have 200 additional doses. North Caddo Medical Center is making these doses available to the public who meet state vaccination criteria on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Only those with appointments will be seen before noon.
The medical center has changed its vaccine route to the back of the facility. The line will begin on Dr. John Haynes Dr. and Spruce Street coming from Airport Drive. NCMC employees will be there to give directions. A portion of the block will be closed to through traffic for safety concerns.
The vaccination clinic is a drive-through process. Everyone is to stay in their vehicle for the entire route. Patients will drive through the tent in the parking to give their information for registration.
After the shot is administered, patients will wait in a designated area for 15 minutes to ensure no adverse reactions. Patients will be given a packet with educational material and more.
The public is asked to bring a form of identification and insurance information. It is unnecessary to have insurance to receive a vaccination, and there is no out of pocket cost for the vaccination.