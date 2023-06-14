SHREVEPORT, La. -- A North Carolina man who transported drugs into Louisiana was convicted Tuesday afternoon by a federal grand jury in Shreveport.
The jury found Howard Davis, 45, of Raleigh, N.C., guilty to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.
Testimony at the two-day trial showed that on Aug. 2 Davis was stopped by a state trooper on Interstate 20 near Minden for a traffic violation. The trooper was suspicious of the story Davis gave about his travels since the trooper had information Davis' vehicle had been seen in North Carolina during the early morning hours the day before and later that same evening in Dallas.
A K-9 was called to the scene to do an open-air sniff of Davis' vehicle. The dog alerted to the presence of narcotics.
Troopers found 4.5 kilograms of cocaine wrapped in black electrical tape inside a tote bag in the trunk. The cocaine had an estimated street value of over $110,000.
Davis will be sentenced Oct. 11 and faces up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Louisiana State Police and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Cassidy and Alexander C. Van Hook, special counsel to the U.S. Attorney