STONEWALL, La. -- North DeSoto High School was awarded $10,000 today for being a finalist in the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching's Founder's Award.
North DeSoto was one of four districts nationwide honored during a virtual recognition event during the NIET National Conference.
Douglas MacArthur Elementary School in Perry Township Schools in Indiana was the grand prize winner and received $50,000. Joining DeSoto Parish as runners-up were Michael Anderson School in Arizona and Prairie View Elementary School in Indiana.
The awards are given to districts that prioritize instructional excellence to improve student achievement.
There ceremony Thursday morning was held virtually.
“Outstanding educators are the bedrock of our nation’s schools. When we create powerful opportunities for them to lead and thrive, everyone benefits,” said NIET Chairman and Founder Lowell Milken. “Douglas MacArthur, Michael Anderson, North DeSoto High, and Prairie View are models for their states and the nation, and demonstrate real promise for ensuring that every student can be matched with an effective educator every day.”
For 20 years, NIET has partnered with schools, districts, states, and universities to ensure all students have effective educators. Its work has served more than 9,000 schools and has impacted more than 275,000 teachers and 2.75 million students.
The Founder’s Award was created by Milken to honor one school annually for exceptional implementation of NIET’s principles to build educator excellence and advance student success. Founder’s Award recipients are selected by NIET based on their efforts to make instructional excellence the cornerstone of school improvement; plan for regular professional learning focused on real-time needs of teachers and students; create a culture of collaboration and reflection; and leverage teacher leaders and administrators to drive student growth.