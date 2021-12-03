STONEWALL, La. – A North DeSoto High School student is being questioned after he was found to have an air gun in his possession on a school bus Friday afternoon.
DeSoto sheriff's Chief Deputy Ray Sharrow said a sheriff’s school resource officer (SRO) was given information as school was letting out that a student might be carrying a firearm on campus. The SRO found the student with the air gun on the bus.
Sharrow said the air gun resembled a real firearm. Air guns use compressed air to shoot pellets or BBs.
“The SRO responded real quick to get him and the gun off the bus. ... At no time at all he had him in custody,” Sharrow said.
Investigators are still looking into where the air gun was during the day.
The age or grade of the student was not released.
A criminal investigation is ongoing, Sharrow said.