STONEWALL, La. -- North DeSoto Water System officials are asking customers to be mindful of water usage and to alternate days for outside watering.
Officials ask homeowners with odd numbered addresses to water on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and even numbers on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Sunday would be a day off for everyone.
Additionally, watering should be done between the hours of midnight and 7 a.m.
The suggestion is being made in response to the high temperatures of late that have hovered near or hit 100 degrees, along minimal to no rainfall in the area.
That's resulted in an increased demand for water, which taxes the system and could create shortages.
"This alternating watering schedule significantly reduces the peak effect of everyone wanting to water at the same time. Odd/even irrigation practices assure there is enough water to maintain system pressures and adequate tank levels," officials said in a message to customers.
For more information, call the office at 318-925-2940 during normal business hours which are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.