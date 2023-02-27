SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has released the name of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend.
Mitchell Frieson, 21, of Shreveport, was walking across the roadway in the 2500 block of North Hearne Avenue early Sunday when he was hit by a vehicle that did not stop.
Frieson was taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he died from his injuries.
Shreveport police said Monday Frieson was walking southbound on the northbound side of North Hearne Avenue. A witness said Frieson then attempted to cross over to the southbound side of the road and was hit by a southbound vehicle.
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible. They are looking for a tan or light grey 2000 model Chevy Tahoe with possible front-end damage. The SUV was last seen headed south on North Hearne at Hilry Huckaby.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 318-673-7300 ext. 3 or 318-673-6955. To remain anonymous, call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.