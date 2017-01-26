North Heights Junior High School was honored Thursday as the national winner of Code-a-Thon 2016, a nationwide competition to introduce coding skills to elementary and middle school students.
Representatives from the competition’s sponsor, national ed tech company Learning.com, visited the school to present the students with a special plaque honoring their coding achievements.
The school competed against 1,700 schools and more than 250,000 students across the country.
Approximately 100 students at North Heights Junior High School coded their way through 21 levels of increasingly difficult challenges, receiving points for successfully completing each level.
The school with the highest average number of points per student was chosen as the winner.
The North Heights students did a fantastic job with their average star rating coming in 171% higher than the average star rating for all schools that participated.
The school is receiving a one-year subscription to Learning.com’s award-winning digital literacy curriculum, EasyTech and EasyCode Premium.
The Code-a-Thon was so popular that it was even included in a fact sheet by the White House.