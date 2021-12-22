BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana is set to receive almost $35.7 million for airports from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Allocations for North Louisiana airports include:
- C.E. Rusty Williams Memorial in Mansfield, $110,000
- Hart Airport in Many, $159,000
- Minden, $159,000
- Monroe Regional, $1,456,039
- Natchitoches Regional, $159,000
- Ruston Regional, $295,000
- Shreveport Regional, $2,792,879
- Shreveport Downtown, $295,000
- Springhill, $110,000
- Vivian, $110,000
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration announced first-year airport funding awards on Thursday. In all, $2.89 billion will be made available to airports around the nation. The money can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects.
Louisiana has 51 airports on the list to receive funding, with amounts ranging from $110,000 to more than $14 million.
“This injection of funding comes as airports are rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic which nearly halted operations,” said Renee Lapeyrolerie, Louisiana DOTD Commissioner of Multimodal Commerce. “The investment will help backlogged projects takeoff and spur economic development across the State.”
The money will come from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three new aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.