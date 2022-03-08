SHREVEPORT, La. – The Northwest Criminalistics Laboratory celebrated its 50th birthday in 2020. Now, there’s concern it may not see any more without financial intervention.
Without mincing words, crime lab board Chairman Don Burkett said the crime lab is in a dire financial situation.
“We’re in a bind. We’ve cut and cut and cut. We can’t keep the doors open if we don’t get big bucks in the next few days," Burkett said.
Shreveport city leaders appear poised to help and have called a news conference for 2:15 p.m. today to discuss legislation to allocate funding for the lab.
Revenue projections approved in December for the annual budget were tight, with the board estimating it could make 2022 with about $20,000 to spare. But the majority of the funding comes from court costs from the 29 parishes it serves, and that money stream has dried up, Burkett said.
“The revenue collapsed in January and February,” said Burkett.
He blames COVID, which has periodically closed or otherwise impacted court sessions, and manpower shortages in area law enforcement agencies resulting in fewer traffic citations being written.
“When you’re not having court, people are not paying court costs. It’s a combination of things, a perfect storm so to speak,” said Burkett.
“Three years ago, we were fine. We were rocking along,” Burkett said.
It takes at least $6 million annually to run the lab. But at least a half-million dollars is needed by July 1. A $1.5 million appropriation is in the governor’s budget, “but we can’t keep the doors open until then,” Burkett said.
There’s not a crime lab that touches the Shreveport facility from Dallas to Atlanta, said Burkett, boasting of the “top notch science” that is produced within its walls. It has a potential of doing even more but getting past the money crisis is the priority now, Burkett said.
The Shreveport Police Department is the single biggest user of the crime lab, with the Monroe area at No. 2.
It’s the only lab in the state that can do forensic toxicology right now. And 7% of the caseload comes from state police for testing that can’t be done in Baton Rouge.
Caddo District Attorney James Stewart said without the local lab, prosecution of cases would come to a stop. DNA analysis, toxicology and firearms identifications are just a few examples of what’s necessary in the prosecution of homicide cases.
“If we don’t have that testing done, we can’t go forward. You’re taking an already slow system and you almost stop it,” Stewart said, who said it’s already happening in some South Louisiana jurisdictions. “They can’t go forward with their cases.”
There are no other options within the state. The state police crime lab has already signaled it can’t handle the additional caseload and the cost of sending items for testing to out-of-state labs would be astronomical, Stewart said.
Shreveport city officials realized the ramifications of what would happen if they didn’t come in and help, Stewart said, adding, “They can’t afford not to have (the crime lab).”
Following a recent emergency meeting of the crime lab board, Burkett laid out the lab’s problem in a letter to the sheriffs and district attorneys in the 29 North Louisiana parishes and asked each to consider providing funding. Burkett, who is also the Sabine Parish district attorney, has written a check from his office, too.
“There is statutory authority for them to help with the budget if there is a shortfall,” Burkett said.
He and Stewart realize there is a need for a long-term solution. And that’s a conversation the crime lab board will have once it gets past this emergency situation.