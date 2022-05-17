SHREVEPORT, La. - The North Louisiana Crime Lab is getting some national attention for excellence and efficiency, while fighting for funding to keep the lab open.
The crime lab has been recognized by the American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors.
Out of 196 crime labs around the world, only 13 were recognized for working above a 90% percent efficiency. That's noteworthy when considering the local crime lab is barely keeping its head above water financially. Officials had to get local legislators to ask the governor for $1.5 million a couple weeks ago to keep the doors open in 2022.
"We're operating on a very, very lean budget this year. We're very fortunate with every dollar of revenue that comes in. It allows us to keep talented staff in this area, it allows us to support justice. To be able to tell people that we are using every dollar that come in here appropriately, is a very big statement for us to make," said lab Director Joey Jones.
"We don't work for the prosecution. We don't work for the defense. The evidence that is brought and the work that our scientists do is sometimes helpful for the prosecution. Sometimes it adjudicates and exonerates people. Because of that, we have to have a strong forensic science program. We need to continue to expand the services that we provide the citizens of Louisiana rather than retracting and without the proper funding. We're going to have to continue rollback and trim off services," Jones said.
The crime lab is funded through court fees, which are down drastically over the past few years, as well as voluntary money from the 29 parishes it serves. Jones said so far this year only seven of the 29 parishes served by the crime has sent money to help with costs.