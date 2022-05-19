SHREVEPORT, La. - The North Louisiana Juneteenth Coalition will host the first North Louisiana Juneteenth Parade on June 17.
It will begin at the intersection of Commerce Street and East Caddo Street at 4 p.m. and will end at Festival Plaza around 6:30 p.m.
Juneteenth (a contraction of June and nineteenth) – also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Liberation Day and Emancipation Day – is a holiday celebrating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States. Originating in Galveston, Texas, it is now celebrated annually on June 19 throughout the United States, with varying official recognition.
It is commemorated on the anniversary date of the June 19, 1865 announcement by Union Army General Gordon Granger, proclaiming freedom from slavery in Texas.
The family fun parade will include local school bands, dance groups, car clubs, Mardi Gras floats and performances by local artists.
A Juneteenth Weekend Kick-Off will be held after the parade. The City of Shreveport and Rho Omega and Friends are the sponsors.
Organizations that would like to be considered for participation can sign up here.