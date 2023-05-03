BATON ROUGE, La. - Two-thirds of Louisiana’s population live in the southern part of the state, giving it an advantage when it comes to doling out state dollars during the legislative session.
This is because the southern portion has more representatives in the legislature. However, state representatives and senators across North Louisiana are working to expand their group to ensure their region gets its fair share of state resources.
Until now, there was only a North Louisiana House delegation, but soon it will include members of the Senate, too.
State Rep. Alan Seabaugh said the purpose of the delegation is to look for things they can all agree on and work together to push that will benefit North Louisiana. He emphasized the need for North Louisiana representatives and senators to stick together because they find themselves being in the minority due to fewer people in their area.
To help with administrative tasks, the North Louisiana Economic Partnership, also known as the NLEP, will provide assistance to the group.