BATON ROUGE, La. - Union Parish District Attorney John Belton said Thursday he’s requesting that a special grand jury be impaneled as he moves forward with prosecuting Louisiana State Police troopers involved in Ronald Greene’s death in 2019.
The decision comes three years after the Black motorist’s death, and after federal prosecutors told him recently he could move forward with state charges while they continue to probe the case. Initially, Belton said, federal prosecutors told him to hold off on prosecuting the case. He agreed, noting the feds’ “vast resources,” which he said could produce a more complete investigation.
Belton told lawmakers on the legislative panel investigating Greene’s death that last year, Alexander Van Hook, then the acting U.S. attorney for Louisiana’s Western District, told him he expected indictments could be handed up in the case by fall of 2021. But they never came. Last week, Belton said Brandon Brown, who was appointed by President Joe Biden to take over for Van Hook, told him he could move forward with state charges while the feds continue investigating.
Belton said the feds are still investigating the case, and that they have promised to share investigators and files with him.
