SHREVEPORT- North Shreveport residents met at Southern University to discuss potential implications of hydraulic fracking in populated areas.
As technology has progressed, gas companies are able to drill on smaller pieces of land, which allows them to set up shop in more urban areas.
People who live near drilling sites are often paid royalties for operations being conducted so close to their homes. It also helps bring tax revenue into the city and business that comes with more workers.
But, others are suspicious of the impact fracking has on the community. They worry about possible chemical leaks, pollution and noise. Gas companies say they have tried to mitigate the noise that comes with drilling at night. They also say that large precautions are taken to ensure that chemicals are handled safely.
Still, some community member worry that one mistake could lead to disaster. Louisiana State Representative Cedric Glover held the community meeting on Thursday to make sure that everyone in the community is informed and empowered to make their own decisions on this issue.