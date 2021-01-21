SPRINGHILL, La. -- North Webster High School will temporarily move to all-virtual instruction beginning Friday and going through Jan. 28, Superintendent Johnny Rowland announced Thursday afternoon via social media.
The move is because of an increased number of positive COVID-19 cases in students and staff, he said.
Jan. 29 is already scheduled to be a virtual instruction day districtwide. Students will return to in-person classes on Feb. 1 if conditions improve.
"This decision was not made lightly and our number one priority is to keep our students and staff healthy and safe," Rowland said.
During virtual days, students are expected to log on to their Google Classroom and participate in instruction. Teachers will post all necessary information regarding class times, recorded videos and instruction in his/her Google Classroom. Also, while the school is closed physically, there will be no athletic or extra-curricular activities of any kind. This includes meetings, practices, games, etc.
If a student has already been sent home prior to today as a close contact or positive case, parents should follow the original guidance sent to them regarding their child’s return to school.
Meals will be available through the “Grab and Go” system and will be served from 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Brown Upper Elementary School. School food service workers will hand deliver the child's meal to the car. The “Grab and Go” service is for this week only.
"We hope your family can stay safe and healthy during the days to come. We strongly encourage you to follow current CDC guidelines and protocols while we are out so that we can re-open school and continue with our school year in a safe manner," Rowland said.