COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. — For the second time in less than a week a single vehicle crash has claimed the life of a north Webster Parish teen.
The accident that claimed the life of 18-year-old Jquan Z. Markray, of Springhill happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy 371 north of Taylor, Arkansas, according to Arkansas State Police.
According to police reports, Markray was a passenger in a vehicle, which was traveling northbound on U.S. Hwy 371, when the vehicle exited the right side of the road, struck a tree, and overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver’s name was not listed on the report as of early Sunday morning.
Thursday, a single-vehicle crash in Shongaloo, La. claimed the life of Wyatt Richardson, 17 of Shongaloo. He was a student at North Webster High School.
According to Markray’s Facebook page, he also went to North Webster High School.