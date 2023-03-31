Photo by Louisiana State Police
STONEWALL, La. - State police say no one was injured Friday morning when an 18-wheeler flipped on its side blocking the northbound lanes of Interstate 49 near the Stonewall-Frierson Road exit.
Troopers say work is underway to remove the wreckage.
