I-49 wreck

Photo by Louisiana State Police

STONEWALL, La. - State police say no one was injured Friday morning when an 18-wheeler flipped on its side blocking the northbound lanes of Interstate 49 near the Stonewall-Frierson Road exit.

Troopers say work is underway to remove the wreckage.

