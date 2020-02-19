BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Four higher education institutions in Northwest Louisiana have received awards for being schools specifically dedicated to military students and their families.
Schools receiving the 2020-21 Military Friendly designation include Bossier Parish Community College and Louisiana Tech. Louisiana State University at Shreveport and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University at Barksdale Air Force Base have also received recognition for their support of our military.
“Being home to Barksdale Air Force Base and four of the five reserve branches of the military service, we have a large community of military servicemen and women. It is critical to have education opportunities for these veterans as they further their education for the growth in the military or as they transition into civilian life,” said Lisa Johnson, president/CEO of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce.
There are more than 13,500 estimated military men and women in the area.
“We are honored to have these warriors as part of our family in Bossier Parish and Northwest Louisiana,” Johnson said.
To become a designated Military Friendly organization or higher education institution, each school is evaluated by survey and public data sources and must meet the minimum standard set by Victory Media. In addition, if the organization exceeds the standard they can be granted the following awards: Top 10, Gold, Silver and Bronze.
Bossier Parish Community College not only received the Military Friendly designation but it also received a silver award.
“We are very proud of this distinction as it shows our ongoing commitment to serving our nation’s heroes,” said BPCC Chancellor Rick Bateman, Jr. “We are dedicated to helping military and veteran students achieve their education goals and will continue to explore ways to address and anticipate their needs.”
BPCC was the only community college in Louisiana to receive the Military Friendly designation. In addition, it received the 2019-2020 Top Military Spouse Friendly School, making it the only Louisiana college to receive this designation.
This is the seventh consecutive year that Louisiana Tech has received the designation. Louisiana Tech’s Veterans Resource Center, in partnership with BPCC, helps veterans and military families receive information and services to assist in their two-year, four-year and graduate degree journeys.
“Our university is enriched by the experiences of veterans, active-duty members of the military, and their families,” said Dickie Crawford, Tech’s associate vice president for student advancement. “No matter where they are enrolled in classes, we are dedicated to providing an unparalleled educational experience and the services all our students expect.”
Louisiana State University at Shreveport continues its efforts to support military for another year, and it goes beyond the classroom.
“We have a Veteran’s Resource Center, which has been a huge asset in helping military (current and veterans) students through the higher education gauntlet to be able to earn their degree,” said Julie Lessiter, vice chancellor of strategic initiatives.
LSUS also has a Student Veteran Organization to serve and assist active, separated and retired military students transitioning into college. It also hosts a special orientation to prepare any military students planning to attend LSUS.
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University at Barksdale is a satellite campus from their Daytona Campus. This university consistently ranks among the nation’s top five online bachelor’s degree providers in U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 rankings.
“Embry-Riddle Worldwide is committed to assisting active-duty military, veterans and spouses with furthering their education,” said Sandy Griffin, Embry-Riddle campus director of the Barksdale Campus. “The Barksdale Campus strives to provide educational services specifically tailored to military personnel by realizing the military family has responsibilities outside of school.”
They provide flexible course delivery methods, military transfer credit, military tuition discount for spouses and family members. Those are just some of the added benefits provided to their military and veteran students that benefits their Barksdale Campus.
These titles designate those that strive to assist our active, reserve and retired military by providing them the support and resources they need to continue learning, growing, and guiding them to success in the civilian world. North Louisiana strives to be a support force on all levels for our nation’s heroes.