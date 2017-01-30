Friday, Feb. 3, is National Wear Red Day
Heart disease and stroke cause 1 in 3 deaths among women each year – more than all cancers combined. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. Every year, 1 in 4 deaths are caused by heart disease.
The good news? Heart disease can often be prevented when people make healthy choices and manage their health conditions. Communities, health professionals, and families can work together to create opportunities for people to make healthier choices.
Make a difference in your community: Spread the word about strategies for preventing heart disease and encourage people to live heart healthy lives.
We can be the catalyst for change as 80 percent of all cardiac events may be prevented with education and lifestyle changes.
Go Red For Women encourages women and their families to take action and live a healthier life.
Northwest Louisiana Go Red Luncheon
The Northwest Louisiana Go Red Luncheon will be held Thursday, February 16, 2017 from 10am until 1pm at the Shreveport Convention Center located at 400 Caddo Street.
Let’s get started. Let’s unite. Together we are stronger and unstoppable. Join us atGoRedForWomen.org and at this year’s Go Red For Women Event.