iSHREVPEPORT, La. -- Seventeen non-compliant sex offenders and two felony fugitives have been arrested following a recent four-day detail involving multiple area law enforcement agencies.
The special enforcement was conducted in and around north and central Louisiana from Monday through Thursday. The focus was people considered not in compliance with the state's sex offender law.
Participating agencies include Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana Probation and Parole, Office of Homeland Security, Bossier City Police Department, Bossier City Marshal’s Office and the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdiction Task Force.
Non-compliant sex offenders arrested include:
- Russell Ray Johnson, 48, Derry
- Kennedrick Jerome Phillips, 33, Campti
- Yannick Telsee, 36, Campti
- Travis Levard Johnson, 45, Natchitoches
- Courtney T. Brimzey, 36, Natchitoches
- Timothy Andrea Brimzy, 38, Natchitoches
- Jason Cornelius Breda, 38, Natchitoches
- Michael Wayne Johnson, 39, Natchitoches
- Demond Royshod Carter, 41, Bossier City
- Troy Wade Moses, 29, Bossier City
- Edward Dewayne Glover, 46, Bossier City
- Albert Charles Brewer, 63, Bossier City
- Kenneth Lee Jones, 43, Bossier City
- Dennis Martin Calhoun, 53, Shreveport
- William F. Smith, 53, West Monroe
- Kenneth Harris Jr., 37, Monroe
- Robert V. Wilson, 34, Monroe
Felony fugitives arrested:
- Ben Michael Collinsworth, 69, Goldonna
- Anthony Lamar Lewis, 33, Monroe
To access the Louisiana State Police, State Sex Offender and Child Predator Registry Site, visit http://lsp.org/socpr/default.html.
The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting http://lsp.org and clicking the Suspicious Activity link.