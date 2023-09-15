The first round of campaign finance reports for candidates in the Oct. 14 election were due Thursday.
The report, which is required to be filed with the state ethics board 30 days in advance of the primary election, covers contributions and expenditures for each candidate through Sept. 4.
The next report must be filed by Oct. 4 and should reflect donations and spending through Sept. 24.
Here’s a look at the sheriffs’ races in Northwest Louisiana.
Caddo Parish
John Nickelson, who has received the endorsement of outgoing Sheriff Steve Prator reported $228,200 in contributions at the end of the reporting period. He’s only spent $25,524 so far, leaving him with $203,369.
Nickelson reported $743 in personal funds and $1,000 from political committees.
Some of his big contributors with $2,500 donations include Franks Management, John Atkins, Anderson Feazel Management, Inc., Ross Barrett, Lloyd Brown, Caddo Electrical LLC, Patrick Caraway, Wendy Chandler, City Telecoin Company Inc., Construction Safety Products Inc.
Also, Cook, Yancey, King & Galloway, Edward Crawford, CTC Commissary LLC, Beverly Dickson, Clayton Dickson, Jacob Dickson, Markham A. Dickson Jr., Paul M. Dickson, Paul M. Dickson Jr., Russell Dickson, Tripper Dickson, Fibrebond Corporation, Five Star Communications, Inc., Allison Foster, G. Archer Frierson II, Ivy H. Frierson, Edward Gaiennie, Brandon J. Greenslate.
And, J&R Aviation LLC, J&R Juneau LLC, J&R Tree Farm LLC, Chris Jividen, Ellen Kinsey, Glen V. Kinsey, J. Peyton Laborde, Ronald Lepow, James G. Marston III, Sarah K. Nickelson, Suzanne Patton, Barrow Peacock, Shaun D. Pendleton, Jon Q. Peterson, Ryan Peterson, Robert Pou, Mary M. Prejean, Terry-Pat Reynolds, Knox Ridley Jr., Wilton W. Sample, Mark Sealy, Shrevequity, Steve Skrivanos, Ashley Smith, Gloria Smith, Ivan I. Smith III, Ivan I. Smith Jr., Jonathan Smith, Mike Stanberry, Thomas Pressly Campaign Fund, Andrew Walker, Claud Walker, Susannah Walker and Ronald W. Wicker.
Nickelson spent the most this cycle – over $16,000 -- with The Political Firm in Baton Rouge. That covered a consulting fee and commercial shoots.
Henry Whitehorn Sr. had generated less than half of Nickelson’s contributions with $94,933 as of the reporting date. Adding a $20,000 personal loan puts him just over $116,433.
Whitehorn has spent just over $30,000, leaving him with $84,869 in funds on hand.
Whitehorn’s top contributors with $2,500 each include Greggs Horizon Unlimited TX, R&N Griggs Enterprise LP, 3B Services LLC, A.M. Tony Clayton, Ally Telecom Group LLC, B.W. Brown, Sam Gregorio, Griggs Enterprise Inc., Griggs Pittsburg Enterprise, Roy Griggs, Immigrant Relief Center LLC, Interactive Software Solutions LLC, Logical Integrations Inc., Maintenance Protection Systems Inc., Marquis Strategies LLC, l
Also, Sharon and Al Naq2uin, Network Communications International, Shalex Energy Company LLC, T&A Griggs Enterprises Mt. Pleasant, TBI PAC, Valbora Jewelry, Shante Wells and Ronald Wicker.
Whitehorn’s expenses include campaign signs and media buys. But his largest single expense was $19,510 spent with Lamar Advertising.
Eric Hatfield reported $17,550 in contributions, including in-kind donations. He has $600 of his own money in his campaign and has spent almost $3,500 so far.
Three have give $2,500 each: Ben Tullos State Farm, Barbara Brooks and S&B Interest Inc.
His expenses include $2,500 spent each with Ace Outdoor, ArkLaTex Shop Builders and Rowdy Prince Jr. for billboard ads.
Pat Gilley has no contributions from individuals, but she has loaned her campaign almost $5,000. She’s only spent $632.
Hersy Jones reported $1,400 in contributions and $450 in expenses.
Bossier Parish
Of all the Northwest Louisiana sheriffs, incumbent Sheriff Julian Whittington had the largest war chest. Whittington only reported $7,000 in contributions, but he already had $329,833 carrying over from his prior campaigns.
He spent $50,743, leaving him with $286,089 in funds on hand.
His largest contributors include Manchac Consulting Group, Inc. with $5,000, and Larry Deen Campaign Account at $2,500. Whittington has spent the most – over $33,000 – with Lamar Companies.
His sole challenger, Chris Green, did not have any contributions, but he spent $1,064.
DeSoto Parish
DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayson Richardson reported $147,075 in contributions. He’s spent $66,166, leaving him with $107,298.
His biggest contributors at $2,500 each include AP Dozer & Trackhoe Services LLC, Beaubouef Company LLC, Beaubouef Properties LLC, Jim’s South Butane & propane, Meridian Timber Services LLC, Sky Lin Services, James David Graves, Holly Elizabeth Kennedy-Jones.
Also, Chadwick Arthur Melder, Frank S. Moran, Adam Scott Parker, Carole Sue Richardson and Paul Lovic Wren.
Richardson has scores of $100, $200 and $500 contributions listed in his 64-page report.
He’s spent money on fishing team cooking supplies, drinks for teachers, jump house rental, golf tournament, clay shoot, hats, signs, track team donation, candy for a parade. The biggest expense so far is almost $20,000 to purchase guns that were raffled at a fundraiser that raised over $104,000.
Richardson’s challenger, retired deputy Kenny Gingles, reported contributions of $4,500. He’s loaned his campaign $36,743 in personal funds.
After spending $36,853, Gingles has $4,400 on hand. Of his six donors, only one contributed $2,500, and that was TOBEV Farms. The same donor also gave $1,500 earlier this year.
Bienville Parish
Incumbent Sheriff John Balance reported $19,700 in contributions, which were added to $24,079 he already had on hand. After spending $26,545, he has $17,234 going into the last weeks of the campaign.
Ballance put $10,000 of his personal funds into his fund.
Henry Ford, who is challenging Ballance, only reported $765 in contributions, but that money was in personal funds. He has a total of $2,778 of his own money invested in his campaign, with no donors listed.
Claiborne Parish
Incumbent Sheriff Sam Dowies listed contributions totaling $100,490 and expenses of $64,021, leaving him with $37,468.
Dowies has put $1,000 of his own money in his campaign fund.
Michael Allen is one of two challengers to Dowies’ re-election bid. Allen reported $13,850 in contributions and $8,889 in expenses.
The other candidate, Van McDaniel, did not file a report by the deadline.
Natchitoches Parish
Sheriff Stuart Wright has $68,275 in contributions and $24,325 in expenses, leaving him with $54,361.
He’s being challenged by two candidates: Steve Pezant and Michael Wilson.
Pezant had $3,430 in contributions and a personal loan of $3,000. After spending $3,620, Pezant has $3,972 on hand. Wilson received $2,725 in donations and added $6,450 in personal funds. After spending $6,385, he has $2,790 on hand.
Red River Parish
Incumbent Sheriff Glen Edwards received $3,250 in contributions and only spent $537. He already had $11,648 at the beginning of the reporting period, so that leaves him with $14,361 on hand.
Michael Antilley and Tommy Ashworth are challenging Edwards. Antilley reported contributions totaling $3,150 and expenses of $3,057, putting him in the hole by just over $450. Ashworth filed a report but didn’t have any contributions. He did report $630 in expenses.
Sabine Parish
Sheriff Aaron Mitchell, who is seeking a second term, is challenged by Jeff Evans and Coby Lang.
Mitchell had $54,378 in total contributions and $45,823 in expenses. After subtracting in-kind contributions, Mitchell is left with $5,482 on hand. He’s given $1,350 to his campaign.
Evans reported $18,600 in contributions and $18,307 in expenses, leaving him with just under $300. Evans has put $10,000 of his own money into his campaign.
Lang reported contributions totaling $11,008, which included almost $7,000 in a personal loan. He spent $14,341, leaving him with $3,586 on hand.