BATON ROUGE, La. -- Northwest Louisiana will have representatives on Louisiana's entry in the Rose Parade.
Miss Zwolle Tamale Fiesta Kaydee Meshell of Zwolle, Miss Merry Christmas Emma Rose Giddens of Natchitoches and Miss Louisiana's Outstanding Teen Mary Laura Hunt of Ruston were chosen by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungessor to be among the 21 Louisiana queens from around the state to ride on the float, "Celebration Riverboat." It'll be featured in the 134th Rose Parade Monday in Pasadena, Calif.
Joining them will be Amber DeFatta, a former patient of the Shriner's Hospital for Children in Shreveport. DeFatta, 22, was treated for a rare disease but is a recent graduate of the University of Monroe. She now works at Ochsner LSU Health - St. Mary Medical Center and still volunteers at Shriners.
This will be Louisiana’s second year participating in the parade, fresh off last year’s float winning the Wrigley Legacy Award and encouraging millions around the world to visit the state.
Crews are in the final stages of decorating the float. Nungessor's office is sharing time lapse video and images of the process.
Lainey Wilson, a Country Music Association Award winner, 2022 Academy of Country Music New Female of the Year winner and Louisiana music ambassador, will perform mid-parade.
The Rose Parade will be broadcast from 8 a.m. until noon Monday on ABC.