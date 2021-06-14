NSU Sign

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — A Louisiana university has a $1.9 million federal grant to train mental health nurse practitioners.

The money will expand a master's degree program that teaches people who can provide mental health care in underserved areas and use technology to do so, Northwestern State University said in a news release Thursday.

The Bureau of Health Workforce, part of the Health Resources and Services Administration, is providing the four-year grant to Northwestern State’s College of Nursing and School of Allied Health.

“The recent pandemic emphasized the need for innovation in healthcare delivery,” said Dr. Joel Hicks, dean of the college. “This grant will help support and develop telehealth delivery.”

The money will support telehealth training and stipends for some students.

