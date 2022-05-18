NATCHITOCHES, La. – The Northwestern State University overlay project has begun on the campus with concrete removal as the first stage.
A redesign of draining in front of some campus buildings will help to dictate the next stages of the project.
Executive Director of University Affairs Jennifer Kelly said that this is a capital outlay project that has been in process for about five years.
“In front of Caspari Hall, water stands when it rains,” said Kelly. “With this, it will help with draining in that area.”
Kelly said, “We waited until after graduation to kick off the project,” and that it is set to be completed on August 1.
President Marcus Jones said that having safe and drivable roads in the city, parish, and on-campus is incredibly important.
“It makes the campus a more drivable place and a more beautiful place to visit,” said Jones.