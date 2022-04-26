NSU students showcase short films
NATCHITOCHES, La. – The Documentary Production class at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches held a documentary showcase Monday evening in Varnado Hall with students and faculty presenting their semesters work.

NSU film students

Anna Duplannis, Colie Plaster, Janet Tompkins, Melody Gilbert, Melanie Torbett, Waylan Washington, Zachary Desselles

Students Waylon Washington, Zachary Desselles, Colie Plaster and Anna Duplantis premiered their short documentaries alongside their professor Melody Gilbert. A class created documentary concerning the sudden death of “Time in a Bottle” singer Jim Croce concluded the showcase.

NSU students showcase films

Melanie Torbett, Janet Tompkins (former Current Sauce staff during Jim Croce concert and death)

Croce unknowingly played his last concert at NSUs Prather Coliseum on Sept. 20, 1973. Croce along with four others died after their plane crashed into a tree at the Natchitoches Regional Airport that same night.  

Former Current Sauce staff Dan McDonald, Jerry Pierce, Janet Tompkins and Melanie Torbett spoke of their memories of Croce’s last interview, concert, and seeing the crash site.

NSU film studenst

Anna Duplantis, Colie Plaster, Zachary Desselles, Waylon Washington

There is a plan to continue gathering content to lengthen the Croce documentary titled “The Night the Music Died.”

