NATCHITOCHES, La. – The Documentary Production class at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches held a documentary showcase Monday evening in Varnado Hall with students and faculty presenting their semesters work.
Students Waylon Washington, Zachary Desselles, Colie Plaster and Anna Duplantis premiered their short documentaries alongside their professor Melody Gilbert. A class created documentary concerning the sudden death of “Time in a Bottle” singer Jim Croce concluded the showcase.
Croce unknowingly played his last concert at NSUs Prather Coliseum on Sept. 20, 1973. Croce along with four others died after their plane crashed into a tree at the Natchitoches Regional Airport that same night.
Former Current Sauce staff Dan McDonald, Jerry Pierce, Janet Tompkins and Melanie Torbett spoke of their memories of Croce’s last interview, concert, and seeing the crash site.
There is a plan to continue gathering content to lengthen the Croce documentary titled “The Night the Music Died.”