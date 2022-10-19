"Not again": Domestic violence advocate reacts to Shreveport child abduction murder

SHREVEPORT, La. - "Not again," says Kris Anglin Barney in response to the shocking murders of two Shreveport children.
The Caddo Coroner's Office says 10-month-old Lillian Rose Marter, called Lily by her family, and 2-year-old Ronnie Marter we're killed by a man, later identified as Anthony P. Smith, 25.
Smith abducted the children from a mobile home on Klug Pines Road, took them a mile away to Bill Cockrell Metro Park on Pines Road, where he shot both children and turned the gun on himself.
Authorities say Smith did know the mother of the two children, but did not say what their relationship was.
"That poor mother. My heart breaks for her," says Anglin Barney, who knows all too well how it feels to lose a child in such a horrific way.
In 1999, her daughter Miranda was killed by her ex-husband, a Bossier firefighter who also killed his ex-girlfriend. The murder took place just a few months after Anglin Barney remarried.
"I lost one child. I can't imagine losing two; both of my children," said Anglin Barney as she recalled her personal loss and the moment she heard news of the Shreveport killings.
She says as domestic homicides in Louisiana continue to rise, the time to increase awareness efforts is now.
"I've made it my life's mission to bring more awareness to domestic violence; to educate our community," she says.
Anglin Barney says attitudes about domestic violence and believing victims have changed since her daughter's murder in the late '90's.
Since that time, Louisiana has fallen to fifth in the nation for domestic homicides. Anglin Barney credits this improvement to increased advocate efforts nationally and at a local and state level.
For example, "Gwen's Law," was ratified after a deadly domestic violence incident involving Michael Salley, who is the brother of Charles Salley, Aglin Barney's ex-husband.
Michael Salley killed his wife, Gwen Cox Salley, and himself, shortly after he bonded out of jail on charges that he held his wife and 7-year-old daughter at gunpoint and threatened to kill his wife. Later that same month, Gov. Bobby Jindal signed House Bill 1142, otherwise known as "Gwen's Law," into law.
The law required courts to conduct hearings to assess the feasibility of granting bail to people arrested on domestic abuse charges, and to determine whether there's a likelihood that an alleged offender may cause further harm. Alleged offenders in such cases must remain in jail until their cases are heard in court.
Anglin Barney says laws like Gwen's Law have helped to make women and children in Louisiana feel safer.
She also credits organizations like DART or the Domestic Abuse Resistance Team in Ruston helped her get on her feet and rebuild her life after her ex-husband did the unthinkable.
Anglin Barney also says victims need access to information and resources that could save their lives. She credits Project Celebration in Shreveport as a local solution to an ever increasing problem.
To reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline, call 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.