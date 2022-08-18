BETHANY, LA_ A tiny homes village project in Bethany is leaving some residents worried about their safety.
Settled Inn Village purchased the property on Cook Road back in June. They plan to build 60 tiny homes for the homeless.
Francis Russell lives on Cook Road. She says many residents there believe the project puts their safety at risk.
"I was told that this would be people with drug and alcohol problems," Francis Russell said.
"We agree these people need help, but this is not the right location."
"It seems to be a safety barrier. It puts us at risk in a rural area further out from the police or fire department," Francis Russell said.
Settled Inn Village representative Lois Mayberry addressed the safety concerns Thursday during a Caddo Commission meeting saying each resident they accept will have to undergo a background check.
"A vetting process will occur that will include a criminal background check, credit check, and extensive interview," Lois Mayberry said.
Francis Russell told the Caddo Parish Commission that she has collected dozens of signatures from homeowners on Cook Road that are against the tiny homes village.
There is no word on when Settled Inn Village will open.