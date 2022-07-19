SHREVEPORT, La. -- He says it's not personal with Adrian Perkins. But longtime Louisiana Senator Greg Tarver, who helped introduce the city's current mayor to voters four years ago, is now challenging him in this year's election.
Joined by his wife and two of their daughters at the family's funeral home business in Allendale, Tarver officially tossed announced his run for mayor that has been much anticipated.
"Shreveport is sinking faster than the Titanic!" Tarver bellowed to a group of supporters who joined the media for the announcement.
He blasted fellow Democrat Perkins' leadership on spending and infrastructure. But he held back personal criticism, before adding this:
"It's personal when you can not have the right type of leadership for a city that I've been in 76 years, and my family been here 125 years. We've got to do something with Shreveport. Nothing personal with this."
When we pointed out that Tarver helped prop up Perkins' campaign early in 2018, Tarver conceded to some laughter from the audience, "I've made many mistakes in my life. I'm 76, remember?"
Tarver would only say Perkins lied about his personal voting record. He avoided the subject of his older daughter -- not present for the announcement -- once being romantically linked with Perkins.
At a separate event, Perkins took a jab at Tarver over questions about his residency.
"I was quite surprised when I heard that he was announcing. I thought he was running for mayor of Blanchard. Everybody knows he has a big mansion off a lake in Blanchard," Perkins quipped.
When reporters asked Tarver about his residency, he said he currently lives in a home owned by his wife outside the city, north of Cross Lake.
"We are going to downgrade because we have 7,000 square feet right now. I'm moving out first to my daughter's house (in Shreveport.) And we're going to build a house, more than likely in Shreveport," Tarver said.
He also said he'll pay rent to his daughter.
Tarver says the biggest issue facing Shreveport is crime.
"Everywhere in our community you hear shooting every night. People getting killed. Something needs to be done about. If you don't eliminate crime, there will be no industry coming to Shreveport. People are leaving Shreveport," Tarver said.
He hinted that he'll bring in an expert from Caddo Parish to fight crime so that the city can grow.
Tarver also said he'll strive for unity.
"We must eliminate people talking about, 'I'm a Democrat,' and 'a Republican. I'm black. I'm white.' Because Shreveport can not survive separated. A house that is divided can not stand. We've got to be together," Tarver said, clasping both hands.
Tarver was first elected to the Louisiana Senate in 1984, and has served a total of 30 years.
Other announced candidates for Shreveport mayor so far include Tom Arceneaux, a Republican and former council member; Mario Chavez, a no-party candidate who serves on the Caddo Parish Commission; Darryl R. Ware II, a Democrat who announced his candidacy in October, and Tracy Mendels, a retired Shreveport police officer.
Qualifying for the November 8 elections begins Wednesday.