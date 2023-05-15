TEXARKANA, Texas – Now is your chance to Nail-A-Stud for the Habitat for Humanity in Texarkana to help the Prudhommes purchase a home.
An individual or a business can purchase a stud package, decorate the 2-by-4 and return by Tuesday.
The three packages include: a stud package for $100; a stud muffin package, five for $500; or a super stud package, 10 for $1,000.
The Nail-A-Stud Showcase and judging is Thursday at the Crossties Venue, where the studs will be judged for creativity and social media presence to be awarded prizes, presentations, multiple categories and bragging rights.
The people’s choice vote at the showcase is $1 equals one vote.
Tickets to the event are $5 and the showcase will have a catwalk, a DJ, raffles, hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.
For more information call 903-306-2589 or visit Habitat for Humanity of Texarkana.