NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches police have arrested a woman wanted for a shooting that happened last month.
Police had been on the lookout for Shafonda Murphy, 40, of Natchitoches, after an arrest warrant was issued in February, charging her with attempted second-degree murder.
Murphy was booked early Wednesday into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.
She's accused in a shooting that happened in the 1400 block of Texas Street. One person was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said the victim had a non-life threatening injury.