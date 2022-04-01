NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The Natchitoches Police Department’s Additional Street Patrol unit, also known as ASP, has proven to be a huge crime deterrent during their first week back in service, the department said Friday in a Facebook post.
Listed are a few examples of what the department spokesman Cpl. John Greely said the ASP Unit has done to "better our community."
• 13 arrests for several criminal offenses
• 6 arrests for drug related offenses
• 2 arrests for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
• 16 field contacts with individuals out on the streets late at night in high crime areas
• 7 warrants served
• 4 recovered firearms
• 2 recovered stolen firearms
• 55 traffic stops resulting in 21 citations
• 1 missing person
The ASP unit is composed of "several highly motivated officers" who are primarily tasked with locating and arresting the individuals responsible for the recent increase in shootings this year.