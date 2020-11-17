NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A dispute over an animal Monday afternoon sent a north Natchitoches Parish man to jail and another to a Shreveport hospital, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.
Deputies charged Richard L. Weaver Jr., 55, of the 100 block of Red Giddens Road in Coushatta, with one count of felony aggravated second-degree battery with a firearm. He was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, where he remains jailed.
The victim, 40-year-old Joshua Bonnette of Campti, was shot in both legs, with the bullet entering one leg and traveling out through the other. He was treated at Christus Coushatta Health Center then transferred to a Shreveport hospital.
Detectives learned about the incident after getting a phone call from the Coushatta hospital saying a man who had been shot was being treated in the emergency room. Bonnette identified Weaver as the shooter, Wright said.
Bonnette said the dispute happened at Weaver's home north of the Fairview Alpha community. Bonnette also said Weaver took him to the hospital after shooting him.
Weaver was interviewed at his home. Deputies seized a .357-caliber handgun from the scene.
The case will be turned over to the Natchitoches Parish District Attorney’s Office for review.