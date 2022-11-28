NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A shooting late Saturday night in Natchitoches left one man dead and another person injured, according to Sheriff Stuart Wright.
The victim, Rodjay Jaheim Stackhouse, 19, of Natchitoches, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting on Berry Avenue. Deputies found him lying on the edge of the road. The other gunshot victim, a 20-year-old man, was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Natchitoches police initially responded to a shots fired called in the area of Grace and Berry avenues. Natchitoches Parish sheriff's detectives were asked to assist with the investigation because the victim is related to NPD employees.
The suspects involved in the shooting left the scene before officers arrives.
Multiple empty bullet casings were collected. No motive for the shooting has been established.
"As we continue to investigate recent gun violence and this senseless murder, we ask the community to pull together, provide us with information and help us from a public safety standpoint to solve this case and other unsolved cases in Natchitoches Parish," NPSO Major Reginald Turner said.
Sheriff Stuart Wright, Natchitoches Mayor Ronnie Williams and Natchitoches Police Chief Nikeo Collins extend their condolences to family and friends of Stackhouse.
Authorities ask anyone with information on the homicide to contact Det. Lt. J. Byles with the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 318-357-7830.
You can also report a tip anonymously by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smart phone or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $2,000 for the arrest of an offender.