POWHATAN, La. -- Three people survived a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning that left an 18-wheeler and its load of meat in shambles on the side of Interstate 49 near the Powhatan exit.
The crash happened around 10 a.m. involving the 18-wheeler and a private vehicle. As deputies arrived, private citizens were helping the tractor-trailer driver as he crawled out of the demolished rig, Natchitoches sheriff's deputies said in a news release.
The driver, Richard K. Thrower, 47, of Ada, Okla., was taken by EMS to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
The occupants of the 2014 Ford Eclipse -- driver Peter Wetzel, 69, and passenger Betty Sue Wetzel, 69, both of Keachi -- were taken to the same hospital, also with non-life threatening injuries.
All three were wearing seatbelts.
State police said Peter Wetzel was traveling south as the 18-wheeler, which was carrying several thousand pounds of meat products, was behind him. Thrower then drove into the rear of the Eclipse, causing his Freightliner to run off the road, go down an incline and overturn, state police said.
Responding to the scene were Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputies, state police, Natchitoches Parish Fire District No. 7 Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS units, NPSO Rescue and Natchitoches Fire Department Rescue.
State police, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and Archie's Towing Services were still there Thursday afternoon.