NATCHITOCHES, La. --A Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s deputy assigned to the NPSO Civil Operations Bureau has been terminated due to violations of the NPSO Standard Operating Procedures, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.
The violations were found during an internal audit of the individual deputy’s day-to-day work assignment that discovered improprieties. The audit findings will be turned over to the Natchitoches Parish District Attorney’s Office and Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office for review.
Wright did not identify the employee, who has not been arrested.
The Civil Operations Bureau is responsible for the collection of property taxes, garnishments, sheriff’s sales, civil processing issues and the collection of cash fines and bonds.
Wright said no further information will be released pending the ongoing investigation.