NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The investigation into the home invasion and death of Shreveport businessman Mark Hailey near Campti is continuing, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright said Friday.
This morning, detectives assigned to the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau, NPSO High Tech Unit and Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force held a briefing at the NPSO Criminal Investigations Office covering leads and other information that has been learned during the investigation.
"Detectives continue to actively investigate Mr. Hailey's senseless death with the assistance of Red River Parish Sheriff's crime scene technicians and Northwest Louisiana Crime Lab," Wright said. "We are continuing to interview family, friends, neighbors, and employees as well as analyzing physical and forensic evidence in an effort to identify those that were involved in Mr. Hailey's death."
Hailey, 71, was found dead Tuesday night in his home. He was the owner of Fat Daddy's Crawfish in Shreveport.
Anyone with information or who observed suspicious activity near Hailey's home is asked to call the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau at 357-7830. Tips also can be called in to Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at 318-238-2388. Calls are confidential. And callers may be eligible for a reward.
Case agents are Sgt. Jared Kilpatrick and Sgt. Craig LaCour. Both can be reached at the investigations bureau.